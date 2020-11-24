Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,082 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Pentair worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pentair by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 122,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pentair by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

