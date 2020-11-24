BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.32% of Science Applications International worth $379,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

SAIC stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

