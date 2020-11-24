Commerce Bank Buys New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AF Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $159,563,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,931 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 89.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,691,000 after acquiring an additional 192,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,577,000 after acquiring an additional 113,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE FICO opened at $486.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $489.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total transaction of $4,254,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,659 shares in the company, valued at $39,425,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $10,546,350. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.57.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.