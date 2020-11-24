M&T Bank Corp Has $424,000 Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Avangrid by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Avangrid stock opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.30. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

