BlackRock Inc. Purchases 67,598 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,155,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Stepan worth $343,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at $2,061,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at $280,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

SCL stock opened at $123.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $129.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,220,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,526,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,488 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.