Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,737 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,571,309,000 after buying an additional 413,623 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after buying an additional 435,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,447,325,000 after buying an additional 396,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

Microsoft stock opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,588.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

