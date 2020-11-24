Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,460 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,588.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

