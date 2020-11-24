Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,137 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 20.4% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.7% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 24.4% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,587 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,588.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

