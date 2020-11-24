Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Independent Advisor Alliance’s 3rd Largest Position

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,587 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,588.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average is $204.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

