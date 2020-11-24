Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 518.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,588.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

