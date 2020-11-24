Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,588.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

