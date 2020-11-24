Members Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,555 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 265,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 67,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 237,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,997,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 852,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $179,344,000 after buying an additional 18,981 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

