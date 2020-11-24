Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 949,760 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6,998.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 681,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 991.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 407,368 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 417.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 388,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 313,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

