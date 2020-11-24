Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,649 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 123.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,363 shares of company stock worth $4,049,814. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

