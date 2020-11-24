Sei Investments Co. Has $5.88 Million Stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the third quarter worth $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Shares of SLRC opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

