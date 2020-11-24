National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,087 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $343,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,977 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after buying an additional 1,940,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,542,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after buying an additional 179,089 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,567,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,446,000 after buying an additional 676,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,919,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after buying an additional 189,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

NOV stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $25.81.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

