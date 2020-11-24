Sei Investments Co. Sells 141,209 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 141,209 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Ciena worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $177,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

