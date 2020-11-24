Sei Investments Co. Has $5.92 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 567.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

