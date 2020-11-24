Sei Investments Co. Purchases 726 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $136.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.63. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $139.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

