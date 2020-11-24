Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after buying an additional 540,617 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 124,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 395.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 167,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 133,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $65.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

