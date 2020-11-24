Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849,525 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 218,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after purchasing an additional 99,790 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 615,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 177,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 583,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,877,000 after buying an additional 46,031 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,908 shares of company stock worth $7,708,720. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

NYSE:ARW opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.