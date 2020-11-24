Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,627 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Colfax by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Colfax by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Colfax by 4.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus upped their price target on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.74.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

