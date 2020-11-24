Sei Investments Co. Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,076,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,853 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,887,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,933,000 after buying an additional 2,319,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,622,000 after buying an additional 1,315,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,151,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,367,000 after buying an additional 349,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,108,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,109,000 after buying an additional 1,426,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.