Aperio Group LLC Acquires 6,719 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of MGIC Investment worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

