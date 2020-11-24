Aperio Group LLC Purchases 7,911 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CNA Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 299,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 171,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,888,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after buying an additional 134,137 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

