Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,098.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,554.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,192.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,985.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

