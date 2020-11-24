Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 30.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.