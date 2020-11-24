New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of AGCO worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 833.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in AGCO by 9.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $192,906.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,561.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,968 shares of company stock worth $22,345,133 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Melius raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.94.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

