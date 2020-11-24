Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Ares Management worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $8,116,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 65,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $2,581,467.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 913,728 shares of company stock valued at $37,514,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

