Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,713 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Kohl’s worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 155,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 130,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.