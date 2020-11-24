Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 32.1% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $149,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,266.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $946,581 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SSD opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.