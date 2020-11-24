Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of Rogers worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Rogers by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 21.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.46, for a total transaction of $186,690.00. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $627,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,666.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $846,472. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROG opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $152.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.34 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day moving average is $116.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROG. B. Riley lowered their target price on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

