Sei Investments Co. Sells 137,729 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,729 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Two Harbors Investment worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 49.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

