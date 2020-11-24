Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,214,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 183.15, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.