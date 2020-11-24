Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Renewable Energy Group worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

