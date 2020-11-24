Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 78.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 27.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 56.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

