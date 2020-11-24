Sei Investments Co. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Autohome worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 27.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 67.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Autohome by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Autohome by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome stock opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.49.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

