Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,317 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Gold Fields worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

GFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

