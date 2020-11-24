State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 28,255 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Boyd Gaming worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BYD. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 113,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,937. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYD stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

