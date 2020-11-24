Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,727 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.64.

NYSE TFX opened at $373.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.