Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $751.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

EBSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

