Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 4,732 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Barclays increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Shares of ST opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,932 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,146. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

