Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 10,339 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 221.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,099,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,037,000 after acquiring an additional 896,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

