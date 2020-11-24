Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 192,250 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.37% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $346,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

