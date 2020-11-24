BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,360,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 374,131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.48% of ACI Worldwide worth $349,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,872.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,982 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

