BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,672,165 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tapestry worth $350,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Tapestry by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,838 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 164,075 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 834,277 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 214,770 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 667,876 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 466,555 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 64,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.09.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

