BlackRock Inc. Sells 188,954 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,954 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.37% of Terreno Realty worth $350,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.