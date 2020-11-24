BlackRock Inc. Purchases 278,641 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,641 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Itron worth $352,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,095,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Itron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

ITRI stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,745 shares of company stock worth $1,720,119 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

