BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,511,839 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $369,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

