PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,963,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.25% of PNM Resources worth $370,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNM. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 28,255 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 28,255 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co.
Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,727 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated
Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,727 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated
Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Shares Bought by Commerce Bank
Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Shares Bought by Commerce Bank
Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 4,732 Sensata Technologies Holding plc
Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 4,732 Sensata Technologies Holding plc
Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 10,339 Unum Group
Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 10,339 Unum Group
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report