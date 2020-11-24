PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,963,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.25% of PNM Resources worth $370,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNM. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.